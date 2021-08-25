East Tennessee deputy dies after battle with Covid-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee deputy has died following a battle with COVID-19, according to a post from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Roger Mitchell passed away Tuesday evening.

A SCSO official says Deputy Mitchell contracted the virus during the course of his duties as a corrections officer assigned to the Transportation Division.

Deputy Mitchell joined the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in August 2013.

His fellow officers say Mitchell was a hard worker, dependable, and always kind.

Sheriff Jeff Cassidy and Chief Jail Administrator Lee Carswell have acknowledged Deputy Mitchell’s selfless service to the department and the citizens of Sullivan County and to keep his family, friends and his SCSO brothers and sisters in your thoughts and prayers.

