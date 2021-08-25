Advertisement

Events for you and your family to Find Your Fun this weekend

There are many fun events for the entire family this weekend!
Find Your Fun
Find Your Fun
By Paige Noël
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you looking for ways you and your family to Find Your Fun this weekend? Here are some events going on across the region.

Friday, August 27:

The Second Bell Music Festival starts this weekend at Suttree Landing Park. Knoxville’s first music festival in 18 months kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. The festival will highlight local and regional entertainment. You can discover new food trucks, vendors, and comedians. Tickets are $20 for Friday, $30 for Saturday, and $45 if you want to go both days.

Saturday, August 28:

Saturday morning, Ijams Nature Center is hosting the Ijams Hummingbird Festival from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can get a behind-the-scenes look at how scientists capture the hummingbirds and how they are banded. There will be speaker sessions and a kids’ area with educational booths. General admissions is $8 for adults and $5 for kids. If you want the behind-the-scenes bundle that will cost you about $12.

Also on Saturday starting at noon is the Fairy Festival. This festival takes place at Pearson Springs Park in Maryville. There will be arts and crafts, face painting, food, costume contests, fairy characters and more. The event is to help support local businesses and artists so there is no entrance fee.

Thursday is National Dog Day but you can celebrate this weekend! Elst Brewing Company is hosting a dog fundraising day for Slumdog Rescue starting at 4 p.m. A portion of the proceeds from Elst Brewing Company will go to the rescue group. A food truck will be there starting at 5 p.m. There will even be kiddie pools for your four-legged friends.

Sunday, August 29:

Are you looking for something to do inside? Summer Movie Magic at the Tennessee Theatre continues. It is a chance for moviegoers to travel back in time and see the classics. This weekend, the theater is showing The Goonies at 3 p.m.

