The fight against Breast Cancer takes to the golf course

After a year away, the TBCC Golf Classic returns to Gettysvue and they need your help
Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition
By Rick Russo
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Placed on hold last year because of the pandemic, the 2nd ever Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition or TBCC golf tournament will take place on Monday August 30th at the Club at Gettysvue.

Like most things, this event was interrupted last year because of the pandemic. Not good news for the many people suffering through breast cancer and in need of financial help, need brought on by recurring illness and mounting hospital bills.

Well the folks with the Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition are doing their best to make a difference by helping folks pay those bills, but they need your help, and raising money at a tournament like this can go a long way.

Proceeds go to help breast cancer patients while they’re in treatment with things like their rent, their mortgage, and utilities says TBCC Executive Director Jami Eller, “Cancer hasn’t been canceled, like all the other things during COVID So yes, people are still being diagnosed with breast cancer. So if you’re unable to work, and you’re being treated for breast cancer. How are you going to pay your rent, how are you going to pay your mortgage. So that’s where we step in.”

The tournament is a four man scramble, $700 per team or a $175 for a singe player. There are playing spots and sponsorship’s available for the August 30th event. Hole signs and marketing opportunities are available on the Gettysvue course, including a putting contest sponsorship. Click on the website ink below for more information on sponsorship’s and to register to play in this year’s TBCC golf tournament.

TBCC Charity Golf Tournament Registration

