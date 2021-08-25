Heather tracks spotty storms today to scattered tomorrow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The coverage of our area in storms gradually increases today to tomorrow, but the highs aren’t budging much. Some more scattered storms persisting next week, and potential some tropical rain, look to bring us a better push down on those highs.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The steamy conditions continue this morning. It’s a clear sky, but high humidity keeps us from cooling as much and creates areas of haze and patchy dense fog. Temperatures start out near 72 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies continue throughout much of the day tomorrow with highs getting to around 93 degrees. It’ll feel closer to the mid to upper 90s throughout the afternoon and early evening hours. Spotty downpours and storms are possible Wednesday evening mainly for those along the Smoky Mountains and far Northeast Tennessee to Southeastern Kentucky.

LOOKING AHEAD

More storms bubble up Thursday, giving us a small break from the 90s, but it’s still a high of 88 degrees and a humid day. We’re watching spotty to scattered storms develop from midday through the afternoon and evening. We’ll peak at a 40% coverage, with the Smokies, Plateau, and Tennessee, Kentucky line seeing the best chance for storms.

Spotty storms continue to end the week and into the weekend, with temperatures right back to the 90s.

Make sure to drink plenty of water if you are spending time outside this week!

