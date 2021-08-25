Advertisement

Heather tracks spotty storms today to scattered tomorrow

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley is also monitoring the tropics for next week.
Your Forecast From WVLT
Your Forecast From WVLT(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:34 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The coverage of our area in storms gradually increases today to tomorrow, but the highs aren’t budging much. Some more scattered storms persisting next week, and potential some tropical rain, look to bring us a better push down on those highs.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The steamy conditions continue this morning. It’s a clear sky, but high humidity keeps us from cooling as much and creates areas of haze and patchy dense fog. Temperatures start out near 72 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies continue throughout much of the day tomorrow with highs getting to around 93 degrees. It’ll feel closer to the mid to upper 90s throughout the afternoon and early evening hours. Spotty downpours and storms are possible Wednesday evening mainly for those along the Smoky Mountains and far Northeast Tennessee to Southeastern Kentucky.

LOOKING AHEAD

More storms bubble up Thursday, giving us a small break from the 90s, but it’s still a high of 88 degrees and a humid day. We’re watching spotty to scattered storms develop from midday through the afternoon and evening. We’ll peak at a 40% coverage, with the Smokies, Plateau, and Tennessee, Kentucky line seeing the best chance for storms.

Spotty storms continue to end the week and into the weekend, with temperatures right back to the 90s.

Make sure to drink plenty of water if you are spending time outside this week!

Join WVLT News for the latest on the Forecast Where You Live. We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UT Medical Center nurse shares her views from inside the COVID ICU
UT Medical Center nurse shares her views from inside the COVID ICU
Dr. Erica Kaye from St. Jude in Memphis writes an open letter to the governor of Tennessee...
“The situation in Tennessee right now is critical!”
Sevier County Schools distance students
Over 350 Sevier County students in quarantine
Greenway assault suspect in custody
Greenway assault suspect in custody
People stranded at Greyhound bus station
Dozens stranded at Knoxville Greyhound bus station

Latest News

Spotty downpours and storms Tuesday evening
Still feeling much hotter Wednesday with some spotty storms
Tracking some storms ahead.
Even hotter Tuesday ahead of a few storms
Getting hot the next three days
Hot and humid conditions continue with limited rain chances
Steamy conditions start the week.
Days in the 90s return for most of this 8-day forecast