Jefferson County officials arrest multiple people in countywide operation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jefferson County officials arrested multiple persons in countywide operation.

The 6-month multiple-agency investigation included deputies assigned to the Street Crimes, Criminal Investigations, 4th Judicial Drug Task Force, and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, along with White Pine Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

This operation resulted in multiple arrests last week.

A trio was arrested following grand jury indictments for Second Degree Murder from the overdose death of a 19-year-old in March.

Amanda Dawn King, age 41

Andrew Steven Bryant, age 37

Johnny Lee Eddington, age 55

The following people were also arrested during this operation:

Brian Batson Fox Age 55- Charges: Sell and Delivery of Marijuana, Possession of Schedule I (Heroin), Possesion of Methamphetamine with intent of resale , Possession of a firearm as a Felon

Willie Tee Spence Age 45- Charges: Sale and Delivery of Schedule I (Fentanyl), Sale and Delivery of Schedule II

Stephanie Renee Burgess. Age 40- Charges: Sale and Delivery of Schedule II, Sale and Delivery of Schedule I, Sale and Delivery of Methamphetamine, Sale and Delivery of Schedule IV

Angela Dawn Sproat Age 47- Charges: Possession of Methamphetamine

Marianne Colette King Age 19- Charges: Possession of Methamphetamine

Terry Shane Sexton Age 36- Charges: Sale and Delivery of Schedule II, Sale and Delivery of Methamphetamine

Estban Adam Torales - Charges: Rape of a Child

Whitney D White Age 36 - Charges: Sale and Delivery of Schedule II

This is an active operation with multiple arrest expected in the coming days.

