Jefferson County officials arrest multiple people in countywide operation
Officials say that 11 have been arrested for various crimes, and more arrests are expected in the coming days.
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jefferson County officials arrested multiple persons in countywide operation.
The 6-month multiple-agency investigation included deputies assigned to the Street Crimes, Criminal Investigations, 4th Judicial Drug Task Force, and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, along with White Pine Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
This operation resulted in multiple arrests last week.
A trio was arrested following grand jury indictments for Second Degree Murder from the overdose death of a 19-year-old in March.
- Amanda Dawn King, age 41
- Andrew Steven Bryant, age 37
- Johnny Lee Eddington, age 55
The following people were also arrested during this operation:
- Brian Batson Fox Age 55- Charges: Sell and Delivery of Marijuana, Possession of Schedule I (Heroin), Possesion of Methamphetamine with intent of resale , Possession of a firearm as a Felon
- Willie Tee Spence Age 45- Charges: Sale and Delivery of Schedule I (Fentanyl), Sale and Delivery of Schedule II
- Stephanie Renee Burgess. Age 40- Charges: Sale and Delivery of Schedule II, Sale and Delivery of Schedule I, Sale and Delivery of Methamphetamine, Sale and Delivery of Schedule IV
- Angela Dawn Sproat Age 47- Charges: Possession of Methamphetamine
- Marianne Colette King Age 19- Charges: Possession of Methamphetamine
- Terry Shane Sexton Age 36- Charges: Sale and Delivery of Schedule II, Sale and Delivery of Methamphetamine
- Estban Adam Torales - Charges: Rape of a Child
- Whitney D White Age 36 - Charges: Sale and Delivery of Schedule II
This is an active operation with multiple arrest expected in the coming days.
