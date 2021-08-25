Maryville College reveals new logo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maryville College has revealed its new school logo.

The school says the new logo was created in partnership with local advertising and design agency, Visual Voice.

The new logo replaces the existing logo of the College’s name with a stylized version of the Anderson Hall bell tower, which the college began using in 2002.

In a video, Maryville College President Dr. Bryan F. Coker explained that the new logo supports a strategic initiative to embrace the college’s location and use it as a differentiator in the competitive landscape of higher education.

“Few colleges and universities in the United States are blessed to have the views and amenities of an amazing national park in their backyard, and we need to lead with that identity when introducing ourselves to prospective students, partners and donors,” Coker said

The logo system includes a version of the tower and mountains atop shapes that include the college’s founding date of 1819 and a symbolic representation of the college’s tartan, which, Coker said, “speaks to Maryville College’s Scots-Irish roots” and is already in use from a branding initiative completed in 2019.

“You’ll notice that both logo versions take the shape of a crest, which the logo committee believes pays homage to the college’s history, traditions, and reputation for an education quality and substance. And of course, the color palette relies heavily on our school colors of orange and garnet, which student focus groups absolutely loved.”

In addition to various horizontal versions, the logo system includes a regional tagline – “in the Great Smoky Mountains” – that Coker said the college would be using often.

“I hope you believe, as we do, that this logo and logo family will help introduce the College to others in a more effective and more exciting way,” he said. “In a world that is incredibly fast-paced and full of distractions, we have around 3 seconds or less to capture someone’s attention, making our logo and overall visual identity incredibly important.

The college has begun the process of trademarking the logo system. Its roll-out, which will include updates to things like the website, social media accounts, stationery, publications and signage, will take several months, Coker said.

