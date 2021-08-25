Nicky Anosike’s twin boys are happy and healthy at home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The journey to parenthood has been filled with ups and downs for Nicky Anosike-Chima and her husband Uzochukwu Chidinma Chima. Uzochukwu missed the birth of their twin boys while waiting for his visa to be approved.

While her husband was in Nigeria, Nicky was told by doctors that one of her twins wouldn’t make it throughout the pregnancy.

Determined to give both sons a chance at life, Nicky gave birth to to the twins Cheluchi and Chiemezie in June.

Cheluchi means wait for God’s time, and Chiemezie means God has really favored me.

A few days after their birth, Uzochukwu was able to meet his sons while in the hospital after his visa was approved.

While living on the excitement of becoming parents, Nicky was told something was wrong with one of the twins.

“When they would feed him, food would come back out of his mouth and his nose. So they sent for x-rays and ultrasounds and found out that his small intestine was blocked, which is why his food would come right back out,” shared Nicky.

At just two weeks old, corrective surgery was done on the smaller twin doctors were previously concerned about.

To help Nicky and her family with medical costs, many from all over donated money via GoFundMe.

Thankful to have her husband and twin boys together under the same roof. Nicky is thanking everyone for their prayers and support through it all.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who gave. Thank you to everyone who prayed. People were praying for these boys all over the world. From his family in Nigeria, so many churches and pastors, so many fans. So many people I never met before,” says Nicky.

The former Lady Vol and WNBA star says she plans on resuming coaching the girls basketball at Anderson County High School in December.

