Rockslide closes Newfound Gap Road ‘until further notice’

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced Wednesday that Newfound Gap Road has closed until further notice due to a rockslide.

The rockslide occurred Tuesday night around nine p.m., officials said. The road is closed from the intersection with Little River Road near the Sugarlands Visitor Center to the Smokemont Campground area.

Access to the Smokemont Campground is limited to the North Carolina side, officials said.

Park staff are working to clear the slide and reopen the road.

