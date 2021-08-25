Tennessee Athletics announced new fan experiences ahead of 2021 football season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the University of Tennessee announced a series of new and improved fan experiences planned for Neyland Stadium’s centennial celebration.

Neyland will feature a new state-of-the-art LED light system this season, officials said. The lights will accentuate pregame and in-game events. The usual fireworks show has also been upgraded and moved. Now, it will be held from the roof of the northern end zone and follow UT touchdowns and victories.

Vol Village will feature new live concerts, food trucks and activities for all Vols fans. Admission into Vol Village will be free to everyone, with or without tickets.

Truly’s Tailgate, a food and drink truck, will also be present at Gate Nine before and during all games this season. The truck will feature DJ “Sterl The Pearl,” who will move to the sidelines when gates open.

Fans will also be able to participate in the “I will give my all” tradition this season. “I will give my all” signs have been installed above all Neyland entrances.

The 2021 football season is set to kick off September 2 at 8 p.m.

