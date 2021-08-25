Advertisement

Tennessee man charged after setting series of church fires, DOJ says

Alan Fox allegedly set fire to four Nashville area churches.
Jury selection in murder trial underway
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee man was charged Tuesday after his role in the arson of four Nashville area churches, a release from the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Alan Fox, 28, of Nashville, was charged with setting fire to the Crievewood United Methodist Church, the Crievewood Baptist Church, the Saint Ignatius of Antioch Catholic Church and the Priest Lake Community Baptist Church in June of 2019, the report said. Fox was also charged with carrying and using a gun during the arson of the Crievewood Baptist Church.

Officials with the DOJ believe Fox set the fires because of the religious nature of the churches. If convicted, Fox could face up to 20 years in prison per fire set and another five-year sentence for the firearm violation.

The incidents were investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department and the Nashville Fire Department.

