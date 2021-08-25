Thousands donated from around the world for students’ home libraries

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - People from around the world have made a difference for some Grand Oaks Elementary students in Anderson County.

More than $25,000 has been raised for students’ personal, home libraries. It’s thanks to a program called “Book Blast” which allowed students to invite family members or friends to donate money to a private website through the school. They can get up to 10 books for free.

“I like to read in all of my free time,” said Caroline Bray, a fifth grade student. “If I’m reading a chapter book I can kind of see what’s happening in my head.”

Caroline’s uncle in Spain gave money.

“It’s nice because you know especially when people like that who are far away they want to be able to help our kids or donate and give and feel like they’re contributing to their education as well,” said Jessica Bray, Caroline’s mom.

People can donate through September first.

Books will be delivered after Labor Day.

Any leftover funds go back to Grand Oaks Elementary School.

Every student is guaranteed at least one book.

