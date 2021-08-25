Advertisement

Two Afghans arrive in East Tennessee, experts say more are on the way

Experts say refugee resettlement can be a lengthy process.
By Sam Luther
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bridge Refugee Services tells WVLT that on August 12th, two Afghan people were relocated to East Tennessee, and they expect more to come in the near future. This comes after President Biden announced on Tuesday that more than 70,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan since August 14th.

Although tens of thousands have already left Afghanistan, experts at Vanderbilt University say the process of bringing those people to the United States or other countries can be a lengthy one.

First, to be considered a refugee you must prove you are under persecution, in war, or in the midst of a natural disaster. After getting on a plane and coming to the United States, there are refugee camps that many will stay at as they await a clean security check. After that, they’ll find out where they are going.

In Tennessee, the state gets a list of who they are taking in and reach out to agencies like Bridge who help orchestrate a city, home, job and more for them.

Immigration law expert Karla McKanders says, “In some circumstances that can take up to... you know for Iraqi refugees back in the 90′s... up to 10 years” when it comes to timelines for when this process can be complete. Although citing situations over two decades ago, she said the process could be much quicker now depending on the level of urgency from the federal government.

According to data from the Tennessee Office for Refugees, in 2020 the volunteer state took in 225 refugees, with 43 of them being from Afghanistan.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People stranded at Greyhound bus station
Dozens stranded at Knoxville Greyhound bus station
UT Medical Center nurse shares her views from inside the COVID ICU
UT Medical Center nurse shares her views from inside the COVID ICU
Greenway assault suspect in custody
Greenway assault suspect in custody
Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas and Mayor Glenn Jacobs greeted students at...
Knox Co. School’s release COVID data dashboard
Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival
Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival returns to Townsend

Latest News

2021 Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame Banquet
David Cutcliffe headlines 2021 GKSHOF induction class
Nicky Anosike-Chima and her husband Uzochukwu Chidinma Chima holding their twin boys Cheluchi...
Nicky Anosike’s twin boys are happy and healthy at home
KNOXVILLE, TN - August 24, 2021 - Defensive back Warren Burrell #4 and Wide receiver JaVonta...
Vols begin working on game week preps
Spotty downpours and storms Tuesday evening
Still feeling much hotter Wednesday with some spotty storms