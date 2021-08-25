University of Tennessee Martin receives largest gift ever from Olympic gold medalist

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee at Martin received its largest single gift in its history from Melanie Smith Taylor, a 1984 equestrian Olympic gold medalist. Taylor announced in June that her family farm, Wildwood Farm, in Germantown, Tennessee will be transferred to the university upon her death, officials with the university announced.

The farm includes 350 acres of pasture and oak woodlots surrounded by residential development. The farm, including its signature “Big Barn,” has become a hub for equestrian history in the south, according to a release from the school.

The gift will be used to create educational opportunities in animal science, horsemanship, plant and soil science, environmental management and natural resources management, officials said.

The plan will allow the farm to be preserved in its present state, something Taylor envisioned.

