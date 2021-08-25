Advertisement

University of Tennessee Martin receives largest gift ever from Olympic gold medalist

The gift will be used to create educational opportunities.
The University of Tennessee at Martin
The University of Tennessee at Martin(University of Tennessee at Martin)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee at Martin received its largest single gift in its history from Melanie Smith Taylor, a 1984 equestrian Olympic gold medalist. Taylor announced in June that her family farm, Wildwood Farm, in Germantown, Tennessee will be transferred to the university upon her death, officials with the university announced.

The farm includes 350 acres of pasture and oak woodlots surrounded by residential development. The farm, including its signature “Big Barn,” has become a hub for equestrian history in the south, according to a release from the school.

The gift will be used to create educational opportunities in animal science, horsemanship, plant and soil science, environmental management and natural resources management, officials said.

The plan will allow the farm to be preserved in its present state, something Taylor envisioned.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Erica Kaye from St. Jude in Memphis writes an open letter to the governor of Tennessee...
“The situation in Tennessee right now is critical!”
UT Medical Center nurse shares her views from inside the COVID ICU
UT Medical Center nurse shares her views from inside the COVID ICU
Sevier County Schools distance students
Over 350 Sevier County students in quarantine
A Morristown man says he plans on getting the vaccine when possible, after he and his wife both...
“I wish to God we’d gotten the vaccine!”
Greenway assault suspect in custody
Greenway assault suspect in custody

Latest News

Scattered downpours and storms Thursday
Better chance for scattered storms Thursday
Bradley Arnwine
Woman helps man under attack by hitting attackers with beer bottle
A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus numbers in Tennessee: State passes 1 million COVID cases
Find Your Fun
Events for you and your family to Find Your Fun this weekend
Jefferson County officials arrest multiple persons in countywide operation (Source: KAUZ)
Jefferson County officials arrest multiple people in countywide operation