Alcoa woman arrested, charged in California

Image courtesy of: US DOJ Western District of Louisiana
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Marilyn Cook, 58, of Alcoa was sentenced to two years and five months in prison for filing false claims for unclaimed property held by the California State Controller’s Office Unclaimed Property Division, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.

Cook also went by aliases, Marilyn Sunset and Marilyn Powell.

In August and September of 2014, Cook, using the alias Marilyn Sunset, committed a scheme to defraud by filing false claims with the Division of Unclaimed Property to the U.S. Marshals and others, according to court documents.

Within each claim, Cook certified under penalty of perjury that she was entitled to claim the identified properties.

Cook used her Tennessee Identification Card to have certain claim forms notarized as required by the Unclaimed Property Division.

Cook also submitted fictitious documents in support of her claim, including a letter with the Department of Justice letterhead that falsely purported to have been signed by former Assistant Attorney General, which authorized her alias, Sunset, to collect properties on behalf of the U.S. Marshals, according to officials.

In all, Cook falsely claimed 128 properties totaling $398,537.

The claims were flagged as fraudulent by the Unclaimed Property Division and did not disperse any property to Cook.

