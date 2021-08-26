Advertisement

Blount Memorial Hospital stops some procedures amid COVID spike

Blount Memorial will postpone non-essential surgeries for a short time, officials said.
Blount Memorial Hospital(Blount Memorial Hospital)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount Memorial Hospital has joined other East Tennessee hospitals in stopping some procedures because of a spike in COVID-19 cases. The hospital will not be performing surgeries that require a hospital stay and do not affect someone’s health if not done immediately, hospital officials told WVLT News.

Blount Memorial chief medical officer Dr. Harold Naramore spoke on why hospital officials made this decision, saying they want to focus on protecting the community.

“This is not something that we have wanted to do, and we’ve been able to hold on longer than many hospitals in our state or region. However, as our number of COVID patients continues to climb – and we continue to see patients with other chronic health conditions that require a hospital stay – we feel that we must do this to continue caring for our community in the way our community needs us the most,” Naramore said.

The hospital will continue to perform urgent surgical procedures, outpatient surgeries and cancer-related procedures as normal, a statement said. A spokesperson with the hospital told WVLT News that the change is temporary and should only be in effect for a short time.

As of the announcement, Blount Memorial is treating 52 patients for COVID-19, according to the hospital’s COVID report. Officials with the hospital were also able to confirm that most patients were unvaccinated.

“Our numbers reflect those of most hospitals nationwide in that the majority of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated,” officials said.

Additionally, four National Guard personnel will be helping at the hospital to relieve the stress COVID-19 is putting on workers, Lt. Col. Justin Olander with the National Guard said.

