Carter High School opens new welding lab

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Superintendent Bob Thomas, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, principal Angie Messer, and other community leaders gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new welding lab at Carter High School.

The lab included approximately 3,600 square feet of space, 10 self-ventilating welding booths, 10 multi-process welders that allow students to practice, one welder for aluminum, and a plasma table with a 4-by-8-foot bed that will allow students to create two-dimensional designs out of sheet steel or other metals.

In addition to those tools, students will have access to a variety of gas-powered cutting torches and other tools.

“Career and Technical Education (CTE) provides students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in a career or to pursue post-secondary training, said Superintendent Bob Thomas. “This lab will provide hands-on experience for Carter students, and we are hopeful that many of them will be inspired to pursue a career path where there is strong demand for skilled workers.”

Carter principal Angie Messer said students are excited about the new lab, and that welding classes were on a waiting list.

“Some of our students that are here will go into leadership in this industry, and some of them will be welders forever,” she said. “The beauty of the program is it provides pathways for all.”

