Crossville man in hospital following shooting

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Crossville man is in the hospital following a shooting, officials with the Crossville Police Department said in an incident report.

The shooting happened Wednesday on Burnett Street, officials said. A 25-year-old Hispanic man was reportedly punched and shot in the stomach by an unknown suspect. Afterwards he was air lifted to the University of Tennessee Knoxville Medical Center.

The suspect is unidentified and still at large, police officials said. The investigation is ongoing.

