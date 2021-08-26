First Knox Rok concert benefits charity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The First Knox Rox is an outdoor benefit concert supporting Alzheimer’s Tennessee and the Hillcrest Healthcare Foundation. It’s on Saturday, August 28.

There will be a live musical performance by Lavonda & the 865 Bandits. The event will also include food trucks and axe throwing.

“100 percent of the proceeds from Knox Rox will benefit two outstanding, nonprofit organizations, Hillcrest Healthcare Foundation and Alzheimer’s Tennessee,” said Lavonda Cantrill, the Vice President of Hillcrest Healthcare. “The mission of the foundation is that everyone matters,” she said. “We can offer assistance in a variety of ways to individuals who are helping with medication cost and to even consider burials for indigent residents of our three care communities.”

Tickets are available at the event, but you can also get them before here. Food and activities are not included in the cost of the entrance ticket.

The event starts at 6:00 PM at 865 Axe Throwing, 5821 Babelay Road, Knoxville, TN 37924.

