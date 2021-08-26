Golf Tournament raises money in memory of fallen Maryville Police Officer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maryville Police Officer Kenny Moats was killed in the line of duty on August 25th, 2016 after he responded to a domestic violence call.

His father Kenneth Moats said his son wanted to make a difference in his community. They started the Officer Moats Foundation to raise money for scholarships and to help law enforcement families in a time of need.

“I don’t think there will ever be total closure, but the support from law enforcement has been amazing since day one. they are like family,” said Moates.

Law enforcement from surrounding counties signed up for a golf tournament to help the Officer Moats Foundation.

Ross Jamerson, an officer with the Maryville Police Department, helped organize the tournament.

“You never know when a tragedy like Officer Moat’s death will happen. You don’t know if its going to be your day or one of your buddies, but you still keep putting it on and doing your part. I live in a community where people will roll down their window at a red light and they say thanks for what you do, you go to get water at a gas station and they say praying for you,” said Jamerson.

The support from the community shown at the tournament makes the sacrifice worth it, he said.

“It feels really good to see the outpouring of people,” said Jamerson.

Their goal was to raise get more than $20,000 for The Officer Moats Foundation.

