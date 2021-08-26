WAVERLY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Volunteers from East Tennessee are helping flood victims in the Waverly area as part of the Tennessee Baptist Mission Board Disaster Relief.

This includes home cleanup, demolition, hygiene help, hot meals and listening ears.

Wes Jones is the Disaster Relief Specialist who organizes teams that are on the ground within hours or days of natural disasters.

Many of his volunteers have specialized training in home cleanup, food service or even chainsaw work.

“It’s just nice to go up and say ‘would you like some help’,” said Jones. “and when they ask ‘what’s it gonna cost’, we say ‘nothing’.”

Doyle Pittman paid his own way to volunteer from Chattanooga with the Disaster Relief group. He said he enjoys helping with the home cleanups.

“Right now we’re doing a lot of what we call ‘mud out’ of houses,” said Jones. Pittman explained his special skills.

“My specialties are tearing things out rather than building. I don’t many skills for that, so that’s a good fit for me.”

Pittman listens to survival stories along with doing the manual labor.

“You couldn’t pay me enough to do this. To be able to serve the Lord and help people out. Help them to get hope for the future.”

Carol Webb from Maryville organizes a team of East Tennessee volunteers who help her run a huge food truck to prepare 1,200 meals at a time.

“We can do barbecue, pulled chicken with barbecue sauce on it. We may do roasts, pork barbecue, chicken patties, hamburger patties and brown gravy and then we add vegetables,” said Webb.

She coordinates with the Red Cross to provide meals for victims as well as volunteers out doing cleanup work.

“An honor to get to serve people, to help them during this time, cause this is a very hard time,” said Webb.

Among the teams that Jones coordinates, are volunteers with heavy equipment that can help.

He said a man from near Mooresburg has brought in a track hoe to demolish structures that are total loss, all free of charge. Jones said after this initial help after the flood, there will be long-term help as well.

“Then we’ll go back in, hopefully with teams, working with the long-term recovery group there in the area and try to help people in the area rebuild their homes,” said Jones.

Jones said more than 3,300 churches throughout Tennessee contribute to the efforts of this volunteer group.

“Appreciate the prayers and the support of the people all around Tennessee. I’m so grateful for the churches that support us and the individuals that support us,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.