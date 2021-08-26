Advertisement

IGT Technologies brings jobs to Knoxville

IGT’s Knoxville facility will include a call center and a lab to assist start-up businesses.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spokespersons with business process management and software company IGT Technologies announced plans to bring 200 new jobs to Knoxville. The announcement was attended by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.

IGT plans to expand operations to Knoxville by investing almost $4 million to create the job openings, spokespersons said. Gov. Lee spoke on how the new jobs will help Knoxville’s economy.

“Supporting the companies that choose to call Tennessee home is vital to the success and growth of our state’s economy. I thank IGT Technologies Inc. for choosing to expand in Knoxville and creating 200 additional job opportunities in East Tennessee,” he said.

Knoxville was chosen from a pool of many locations, IGT’s COO Akhil Agarwal said.

“We selected Knoxville after evaluating several locations in the U.S. on various parameters. We are very pleased with the support that Chamber, local government, and schools have extended to IGT. We look forward to establishing Knoxville as our Customer Experience Incubation Center,” Agarwal said.

The Knoxville facility will include a call center and a lab to assist up-and-coming businesses.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Erica Kaye from St. Jude in Memphis writes an open letter to the governor of Tennessee...
“The situation in Tennessee right now is critical!”
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Bradley Arnwine
Woman helps man under attack by hitting attackers with beer bottle
A Morristown man says he plans on getting the vaccine when possible, after he and his wife both...
“I wish to God we’d gotten the vaccine!”
Gov. Lee recommends masks in schools
Gov. Lee recommends children wear masks in schools

Latest News

Scattered downpours and storms during commute.
Some more downpours and storms developing today
Police lights.
Knoxville police respond to South Knoxville shooting
Police lights.
Knoxville police respond to car dealership burglary
Crossville man in hospital following shooting