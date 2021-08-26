IGT Technologies brings jobs to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spokespersons with business process management and software company IGT Technologies announced plans to bring 200 new jobs to Knoxville. The announcement was attended by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.

IGT plans to expand operations to Knoxville by investing almost $4 million to create the job openings, spokespersons said. Gov. Lee spoke on how the new jobs will help Knoxville’s economy.

“Supporting the companies that choose to call Tennessee home is vital to the success and growth of our state’s economy. I thank IGT Technologies Inc. for choosing to expand in Knoxville and creating 200 additional job opportunities in East Tennessee,” he said.

Knoxville was chosen from a pool of many locations, IGT’s COO Akhil Agarwal said.

“We selected Knoxville after evaluating several locations in the U.S. on various parameters. We are very pleased with the support that Chamber, local government, and schools have extended to IGT. We look forward to establishing Knoxville as our Customer Experience Incubation Center,” Agarwal said.

The Knoxville facility will include a call center and a lab to assist up-and-coming businesses.

