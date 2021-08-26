Advertisement

Isolated downpours and storms this evening, hot temperatures continue Friday

Meteorologist Paige Noel says the hot weather continues heading into the weekend
Sunny and hot Friday with stray storms
Sunny and hot Friday with stray storms
By Paige Noël
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A WVLT First Alert is in effect from now until 7 p.m. as some stronger storms could create slowdowns and brief runoff issues during the busy commute hours. Drier and hotter weather returns heading into the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered downpours and storms are likely heading into the evening hours. Some of these storms could be slow-moving and create some localized flooding issues. These storms could be on the strong to severe side as well which would lead to gusty winds and small hail.

Few downpours and storms Thursday evening
Few downpours and storms Thursday evening

Those downpours and storms continue to push out of here tonight with temperatures dropping to 70 degrees. Some patchy fog is possible by the early morning hours on Friday.

Mostly sunny skies continue Friday with highs getting near 92. We should remain mostly dry Friday but cannot rule out a stray pop-up storm or downpour.

LOOKING AHEAD

Stray to spotty storms continue heading into the weekend, with temperatures persisting at 90 degrees and above. Of course, that humidity doesn’t back off either so expect it to feel like the mid to upper 90s at times.

Next week comes with scattered rain and storms at times, high temperatures are gradually decreasing Monday to Wednesday. There’s a chance a tropical storm will develop and make landfall in the Gulf of Mexico by Monday, and send more rain our way middle of next week.

Join WVLT News for the latest on the Forecast Where You Live. We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts.

Thursday Evening's 8 Day Planner
Thursday Evening's 8 Day Planner

