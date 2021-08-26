Katerpillar Kid’s Camp to be held in September in Rockwood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Covenant Health’s Katerpillar Kids Camp is inviting children who are grieving a loved one to be a part of camp on September 25 and 26. The camp will be held at Mane Support’s Roane County location in Rockwood, TN.

Covenant HomeCare and Hospice partnered with Mane Support to expand this opportunity to the community free of charge.

“Katerpillar Kids Camp provides a unique opportunity for children dealing with grief to know they are not alone,” said Cindy Winterberger, LCSW, community and facility programs supervisor for Covenant Homecare and Hospice.

The camp is open to children in first to twelfth grade. Transportation will be provided to children participating.

Campers will participate in a variety of fun activities, including equine-assisted counseling, art, play and discussion as they learn how to process grief in a safe, healthy way.

“Having lost my mother when I was thirteen, I understand how life changing it can be to know you are not alone. For many campers, it is the first time they have met another child learning to cope with the death of someone they loved. It can be powerful to know there are other kids out there going through similar things. Seeing the way our campers bond leaves an imprint that you will never forget,” Winterberger said.

The camp is free of charge and requires advance registration on Covenant Health’s website.

