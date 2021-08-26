Advertisement

Knox County Schools COVID cases more than double in one day, dashboard says

COVID-19 cases in the Knox County school system have more than doubled in one day.
Knox County Schools students work in the classroom
Knox County Schools students work in the classroom(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The number of active COVID-19 cases in Knox County Schools has more than doubled in one day, according to the school system’s dashboard. As of Tuesday, August 24, the school system was seeing 276 cases county-wide. As of Wednesday, that number jumped to 601.

The total number includes 67 staff cases and 534 student cases.

The jump comes as school systems state-wide struggle with back-to-school masking policies. Gov. Bill Lee recently signed Executive Order 84, allowing parents to opt their children out of mask mandates. The order has caused many school systems to adjust their masking policies, including Oak Ridge Schools here in East Tennessee.

Local, state and federal health officials have all recommended students and staff mask up while in school. Knox County Superintendent Bob Thomas said at a Knox County School Board meeting that he agrees with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that students and staff wear masks.

Gov. Lee and state health officials spoke at a media briefing Wednesday about COVID-19 in schools and masking policies. At the briefing, both Gov. Lee and Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey recommended that students and staff wear masks in schools.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Erica Kaye from St. Jude in Memphis writes an open letter to the governor of Tennessee...
“The situation in Tennessee right now is critical!”
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Bradley Arnwine
Woman helps man under attack by hitting attackers with beer bottle
A Morristown man says he plans on getting the vaccine when possible, after he and his wife both...
“I wish to God we’d gotten the vaccine!”
Gov. Lee recommends masks in schools
Gov. Lee recommends children wear masks in schools

Latest News

Bailey Baker works inside the COVID ICU Unit at UT Medical Center, she shares her view from...
University of Tennessee Medical Center calls in help from National Guard
Tracking scattered storms today.
Some more downpours and storms developing today
Powell High School defensive lineman
Two of the top teams in the state meet in Rivalry Thursday TV game
Pregame warmups at Powell High School
Top Varsity All Access matchups for Week-2