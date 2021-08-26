Advertisement

Knox County Schools teachers having trouble getting COVID tests, board member says

Knox County Schools board member Jennifer Owen said teachers have told her they have had trouble finding appointments to get a COVID-19 test when sick.
Teacher asked students question
Teacher asked students question(WVLT)
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools teachers are having trouble getting appointments for COVID-19 tests, board member Jennifer Owen confirmed to WVLT News Thursday.

“Teachers have told me that they have had trouble finding appointments to get tested when they are sick,” Owen said.

This comes as Knox County Schools COVID dashboard states there are 534 active student cases and 67 active staff cases. This totals 601 active cases between students and staff. The case numbers over doubled from Tuesday to Wednesday, according to the dashboard.

According to previous data, the last peak Knox County Schools saw as far as case counts was 277.

Parents have told us they are pushing for more transparency regarding cases in schools. The Knox County Schools website states families will be notified of a confirmed case in their student’s school.

“The Knox County Health Department is responsible for contact tracing, and for communicating guidance to individuals who are identified as close contacts. KCS will support the process by providing relevant information to KCHD,” according to the school website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Erica Kaye from St. Jude in Memphis writes an open letter to the governor of Tennessee...
“The situation in Tennessee right now is critical!”
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Bradley Arnwine
Woman helps man under attack by hitting attackers with beer bottle
Gov. Lee recommends masks in schools
Gov. Lee recommends children wear masks in schools
A Morristown man says he plans on getting the vaccine when possible, after he and his wife both...
“I wish to God we’d gotten the vaccine!”

Latest News

High School students work in the classroom at West End Academy
Parent sees difference in individualized learning at Knoxville private school
Dr. Erica Kaye from St. Jude in Memphis writes an open letter to the governor of Tennessee...
“The situation in Tennessee right now is critical!”
COVID Dashboard Goes Live
KCS parents push for more transparency with COVID dashboard
Book Blast Soars