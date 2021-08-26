Knox County Schools teachers having trouble getting COVID tests, board member says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools teachers are having trouble getting appointments for COVID-19 tests, board member Jennifer Owen confirmed to WVLT News Thursday.

“Teachers have told me that they have had trouble finding appointments to get tested when they are sick,” Owen said.

This comes as Knox County Schools COVID dashboard states there are 534 active student cases and 67 active staff cases. This totals 601 active cases between students and staff. The case numbers over doubled from Tuesday to Wednesday, according to the dashboard.

According to previous data, the last peak Knox County Schools saw as far as case counts was 277.

Parents have told us they are pushing for more transparency regarding cases in schools. The Knox County Schools website states families will be notified of a confirmed case in their student’s school.

“The Knox County Health Department is responsible for contact tracing, and for communicating guidance to individuals who are identified as close contacts. KCS will support the process by providing relevant information to KCHD,” according to the school website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.