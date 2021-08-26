Advertisement

Knoxville man sentenced to 13 years in prison for 16 DUI’s

A Knoxville man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison following 16 DUI convictions.
Hobart Reagan
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison following 16 driving under the influence convictions. Hobart Reagan, 58, was sentenced after being stopped in October 2018 for his latest DUI charge.

Knoxville police responded to the intersection of Middlebrook Pike and Liberty Street on October 4, 2018 to find Reagan behind the wheel of his car asleep, according to a release from the District Attorney General Charme Allen’s office.

Officers said Reagan was slurring his words, and after searching him they found methamphetamine, marijuana, oxycodone and clonazolam on his person. After a blood test, officials found traces of meth and cocaine in his system.

DA Allen spoke on the sentencing.

“DUI enforcement saves lives,” Allen said. “Impaired driving is incredibly dangerous, and the sentence imposed in this case made the community safer.”

Reagan’s first DUI conviction was in 1983, according to the release.

