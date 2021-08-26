Knoxville police respond to car dealership burglary

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police officers responded to a burglary at Lance Cunningham Ford on Clinton Highway Tuesday morning, officials told WVLT News.

The manager of the business reportedly called officers after discovering that six vehicles had been stolen and five more had been vandalized.

Officers responded around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday to the business and began an investigation into the burglary. There are no suspects at this time, officials said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers.

