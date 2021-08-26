Advertisement

Knoxville police respond to car dealership burglary

Six cars were stolen and five more vandalized.
Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police officers responded to a burglary at Lance Cunningham Ford on Clinton Highway Tuesday morning, officials told WVLT News.

The manager of the business reportedly called officers after discovering that six vehicles had been stolen and five more had been vandalized.

Officers responded around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday to the business and began an investigation into the burglary. There are no suspects at this time, officials said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers.

