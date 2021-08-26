Advertisement

Knoxville police respond to South Knoxville shooting

Knoxville police officers responded to the shooting and found one victim.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Aug. 26, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting in South Knoxville Wednesday, officials with the department confirmed to WVLT News.

The shooting took place at 1208 Cook Drive around 10:15 a.m., officials said. A male victim, 25, was reportedly found with a gunshot wound to his left leg. He told KPD officers that he was shot by an unknown person.

Officers were not able to get the victim to answer any more questions and said he did not need help from first responders, according to a report.

The victim was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, officials said.

