“l love our Vietnam vets, I always have”

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Showing support for veterans and supporting community efforts by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1073 are the missions of the Veterans Memorial Shindig planned for October.

“It’s just my little way of saying thanks to our Vietnam vets for their service and their sacrifice to our country,” Organizer Anthony Bales said. “And I love our Vietnam vets. I always have. And in my mind and my heart they were the guys that took the worst rap whenever they came back from the war.”

The concert is set for Saturday, October 2 at 11:00 a.m. The location is outdoors (bring a lawnchair) at 549 East Dumplin Valley Road in Jefferson City.

Officers with the VVA Chapter 1073 said they will attend and help collect contributions that day toward programs such as college scholarchs, duffle bags for homeless veterans, flags and citizenship education.

Bales is charging a $20 admission for the concert that features Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys, as well as Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice.

Bales said sponsors are helping hire several top bluegrass acts from the Southeast, but that all proceeds will go the VVA. He organizes concerts via Bluegrass Mountain Soul. For questions, you can call 423-585-7554.

