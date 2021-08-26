Advertisement

Suspect in custody following Loudon County manhunt

Authorities chased the suspect in a stolen car before it crashed into a fence.
Loudon Co. manhunt(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol conducted a manhunt for a suspected car thief out of Knox County. The suspect has been taken into custody, officials said.

According to LCSO officials, the suspect was chased in the stolen vehicle out of Knox County towards Harris Road off of Pond Creek. The car was crashed into a fence and the driver ran on foot, officials said.

The man was described as white and wearing a white tee shirt and black pants.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol used their Air Watch Unit to assist in the search, according to a release from the LCSO.

