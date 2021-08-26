Advertisement

Mother asking for better contact tracing after daughter tests positive for COVID

Jody Hood said her third grader caught COVID-19 at Shannondale Elementary School.
By William Puckett
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wednesday, Jody Hood stood outside Shannondale Elementary School with two other parents holding signs with the intent to make sure other parents are aware.

Hood said her 8-year-old daughter caught COVID-19 while at school.

”I called the school yesterday to try and figure out what happened if anyone was positive in her class and they were unable to give me any information,” said Hood.

Hood’s third-grader tested positive Wednesday.

”She’s doing okay. She’s running a fever, sore throat, stomach ache, she’s doing okay but I think she’s a little scared on top of that,” said Hood.

Hood is frustrated with what she said is the school district’s lack of transparency.

Wednesday, Knox County Schools Superintendent, Bob Thomas, emailed parents saying the district, starting Wednesday, will work with the Knox County Health Department to contact trace in schools.

Superintendent Bob Thomas emailed parents Wednesday saying the district will begin working with KCHD to contact trace.(WVLT)

Hood believes this isn’t efficient and could leave many parents going days until they learn their students were close contacts.

”I just think it would be easier for Knox County Schools to be doing the contact tracing for us rather than getting another organization to do it that obviously has their hands full,” said Hood.

Hood is asking for more virtual options, and at the least a mandatory mask mandate for all students and staff.

