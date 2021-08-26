Officials warn to be wary of relief scammers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Better Business Bureau warn against relief scammers.

Scammers are taking advantage of people’s generosity during tragic events like the crisis in Afghanistan, the flooding in Middle Tennessee, and the earthquake in Haiti.

Executive Vice President & COO of BBB Wise Giving Alliance, Bennett Weiner, said they sometimes go to crowdfunding sites that don’t always vet the organizations.

“They may even use the name of well-known charity that you’re familiar with. Recommendation is not to do it. If you want to make a donation to recognizable charity that you know, go directly to the charity’s website and make the donation there,” said Weiner.

The BBB has a list of credible charities that they have vetted for authenticity.

