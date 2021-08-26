Peyton Manning Scholars honored at University of Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 2021 class of Peyton Manning Scholars were honored for their academic, civic and leadership accomplishments at an event attended by Manning himself Tuesday, officials with the school announced.

This year’s class consisted of freshmen Sidney Bennett, Obinze Nwokochah, Olivia Upchurch, and Madison Williams. They join 45 other recipients, bringing the total to 49. Manning spoke on the group’s selection process.

“Choosing such an impressive group of students can be incredibly challenging, but it really speaks to the caliber, the achievements, and the superior credentials of these four exceptional students,” he said.

Manning also gave the students some advice at the event.

“I hope you will cherish the memories of your time here on Rocky Top with your fellow Volunteers,” Manning added. “I believe you will all be great representatives of the Manning Scholarship program and the University of Tennessee.”

