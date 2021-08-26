Advertisement

Peyton Manning Scholars honored at University of Tennessee

Four students attended an event to be honored for their service.
Peyton Manning Scholars
Peyton Manning Scholars(UTK)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 2021 class of Peyton Manning Scholars were honored for their academic, civic and leadership accomplishments at an event attended by Manning himself Tuesday, officials with the school announced.

This year’s class consisted of freshmen Sidney Bennett, Obinze Nwokochah, Olivia Upchurch, and Madison Williams. They join 45 other recipients, bringing the total to 49. Manning spoke on the group’s selection process.

“Choosing such an impressive group of students can be incredibly challenging, but it really speaks to the caliber, the achievements, and the superior credentials of these four exceptional students,” he said.

Manning also gave the students some advice at the event.

“I hope you will cherish the memories of your time here on Rocky Top with your fellow Volunteers,” Manning added. “I believe you will all be great representatives of the Manning Scholarship program and the University of Tennessee.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Erica Kaye from St. Jude in Memphis writes an open letter to the governor of Tennessee...
“The situation in Tennessee right now is critical!”
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Bradley Arnwine
Woman helps man under attack by hitting attackers with beer bottle
A Morristown man says he plans on getting the vaccine when possible, after he and his wife both...
“I wish to God we’d gotten the vaccine!”
Gov. Lee recommends masks in schools
Gov. Lee recommends children wear masks in schools

Latest News

Scattered downpours and storms during commute.
Some more downpours and storms developing today
Police lights.
Knoxville police respond to South Knoxville shooting
Police lights.
Knoxville police respond to car dealership burglary
IGT Technologies brings jobs to Knoxville
Crossville man in hospital following shooting