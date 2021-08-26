Some more downpours and storms developing today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More downpours and storms develop today, but the heat wave doesn’t break just yet. 90s persist into the weekend, but the potential for tropical rain next week could bring us a good cool down too.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with haze and patchy fog. We’re starting the day around 71 degrees.

Scattered rain and storms develop Thursday. Stray rain can develop mid to late morning, then isolated pop-ups continue midday, to scattered developing downpours and storms this afternoon and evening. This gives us a chance to still heat up to around 90 degrees, ahead of that 40% coverage in some heavy rain and thunderstorms. A few stronger storms are possible, with localized flash flooding in some very heavy rainfall.

Tonight starts out partly cloudy with isolated rain and storms, then clears out by morning. This allows for some fog to develop yet again, and a low around 70 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Stray to spotty storms continue to end the week and into the weekend, with temperatures persisting at 90 degrees and above. Of course, that humidity doesn’t back off either.

Next week comes with scattered rain and storms at times, high temperatures are gradually decreasing Monday to Wednesday. There’s a chance a tropical storm will develop and make landfall in the Gulf of Mexico by Monday, and send more rain our way middle of next week.

8-day forecast. (WVLT)

Tracking tropical rainfall potential for next week. (WVLT)

