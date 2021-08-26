Advertisement

Spicy or sweet? Flamin’ Hot Mountain Dew available soon

Mountain Dew Flamin' Hot will be available Aug. 31 for a limited time only.
Mountain Dew Flamin' Hot will be available Aug. 31 for a limited time only.(PepsiCo)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT
(Gray News) – Mountain Dew is getting ready to bring the heat with a new limited-time-only flavor – Mountain Dew Flamin’ Hot.

The brand teamed up with Cheetos to pair the taste of Flamin’ Hot with the sweet, citrus dew to create a new spicy goodness.

“This is one of our most provocative beverages yet, and we’re excited for DEW Nation to taste the unique blend of spicy and classic sweet citrus flavor of MTN DEW,” said Matt Neilsten, senior director of marketing.

The new soda comes in a fiery red can to match the Flamin’ Hot brand.

It will be available at the end of August, but only on Mountain Dew’s virtual store while supplies last.

