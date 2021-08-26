Advertisement

Sweet milkshake to benefit Wesley House Community Center

Bit Burger Knox is selling a strawberry milkshake that benefits Wesley House Community Center.
By William Puckett
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bit Burger Knox is selling a strawberry milkshake that is set to benefit Wesley House Community Center.

The milkshake is called the ‘Back to School Milkshake,’ inspired by the drive it will benefit at Wesley House, and the time of year it is being sold.

In addition to the strawberry flavor, the shake has Nerds candy, marshmallows, whipped cream, and much more to give an extra special twist.

”The best thing about what we do here, is we have that kind of like fun creative part of the milkshake, we had our own style on this and then we saw this. Our owner Courtney, she’s got a great vision for all of this stuff and she kind of threw this together and it was a fun creative twist and to help them we just wanted to be in on it,” said Bit Burger Operations Manager Tony Kalocsay.

$3 of every shake will go towards Wesley House and their fundraisers for kids back to school needs.

The shakes are on sale through the end of September.

