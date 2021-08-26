Top Varsity All Access matchups for Week-2

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Here’s a look at four notable games in Week-2 of the 2021 High School football season. Games your Varsity All Access team will be covering and will have highlights for you on the late report.

WEST AT FARRAGUT

It’ll be Toga Night for the seniors and white out for the rest of the students Friday night as Eddie Courtney’s Farragut Admirals play host to the West High Rebels. West is coming off a season opening 20-2 win over visiting Bearden last Saturday night. The Admirals will be trying to bounce back from a 20-7 opening week loss on the road at Beech High School. In that game, quarterback Dawson Moore was 16 of 27 for 184 yards, and 1 Touchdown

CENTRAL AT FULTON

This will be the 57th edition of the Battle of Broadway. The two come in riding different sets of emotions. The Falcons are flying high after soaring past Austin-East on the road in Week-1. Meanwhile, the Bobcats are reeling just a bit after getting beat up by visiting Greeneville in the home opener last Saturday night. This key Week-2 matchup is taking place at the home of the Falcons.

LENOIR CITY AT LOUDON

It’s the annual Battle of the Bridge between Lenoir City and Loudon. This 95th edition will be held on the new turf at the home of the Redskins. By the Way, Loudon Head coach jeff Harig will be mic’d up for us during our 11pm VAA report. The Panthers got a Week-1 win thanks to 5 TD’s from it’s quarterback. The Redskins followed suit in an opening night win. Anything goes when these two arch rivals meet each year early in the season.

GCA AT sOUTH-DOYLE

Another intreaguing matchup has Grace Christian Academy visting South-oyle. The Cherokees and standout running back Shawn Gary rushed passed Oak Ridge in the Rivalry Thursday opener last week at Blankenship field. The ‘Kees return for their home opener in Week-2 against a GCA team that opened last Friday with a 59-0 win over Lakeway Christian in the debut of new head coach Justin Long.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.