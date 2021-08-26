Advertisement

Two of the top teams in the state meet in Rivalry Thursday TV game

5A power Powell travels to Maryville to face the 6A Rebels
Powell High School defensive lineman
Powell High School defensive lineman(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:56 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first state high school football polls are out this week’s Rivalry Thursday game features to two of the top ranked teams.

Matt Lowe’s Powell Panthers are ranked #1 in Class 5-A, they’ll be taking on Derek Hunt’s Red Rebels, who are the #2 team in the Class 6-A poll.

Should be an electric atmosphere in Maryville where the rebels have not lost toa team not named Alcoa in this century. How about that for a stat!

The Rebels and quarterback carson Jones took care of business in Week-1 at Heritage. Powell was also a winner, but needed a 4th quarter surge and a whole lot of offense to get by visiting Anderson Co. in a 60-48 slugfest.

ESPN Top-300 #1 prospect Walter Nolen was not much of a factor in his debut as a Panther. He’ll look fortify that Powell defense on Thursday night and you can watch it all unfold on MyVLT. The pregame show begins at 6:30, with kickoff set for 7 O’Clock.

