Two of the top teams in the state meet in Rivalry Thursday TV game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first state high school football polls are out this week’s Rivalry Thursday game features to two of the top ranked teams.

Matt Lowe’s Powell Panthers are ranked #1 in Class 5-A, they’ll be taking on Derek Hunt’s Red Rebels, who are the #2 team in the Class 6-A poll.

Should be an electric atmosphere in Maryville where the rebels have not lost toa team not named Alcoa in this century. How about that for a stat!

The Rebels and quarterback carson Jones took care of business in Week-1 at Heritage. Powell was also a winner, but needed a 4th quarter surge and a whole lot of offense to get by visiting Anderson Co. in a 60-48 slugfest.

ESPN Top-300 #1 prospect Walter Nolen was not much of a factor in his debut as a Panther. He’ll look fortify that Powell defense on Thursday night and you can watch it all unfold on MyVLT. The pregame show begins at 6:30, with kickoff set for 7 O’Clock.

