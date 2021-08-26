Advertisement

University of Tennessee Medical Center calls in help from National Guard

The hospital has called in help from the National Guard following a COVID spike.
Bailey Baker works inside the COVID ICU Unit at UT Medical Center, she shares her view from...
Bailey Baker works inside the COVID ICU Unit at UT Medical Center, she shares her view from inside as cases increase.(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Medical Center has submitted a request to the National Guard for assistance, officials with the hospital confirmed to WVLT News Thursday morning.

The call comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise following a slump early in the summer.

UT Medical Center ICU nurse Bailey Baker recently spoke to WVLT about what it’s like to face this rise in cases, asking people to get vaccinated.

“We are almost all vaccinated, and we are in a surge, unlike anything I have seen this whole COVID pandemic, yeah that would be my final plea, protect yourself, wash your hands, wear your mask, and get your vaccine,” she said.

UT Medical Center recently began reporting daily COVID-19 numbers on an online dashboard. According to that dashboard, 85 percent of those in the hospital are not fully vaccinated.

