Woman helps man under attack by hitting attackers with beer bottle

After witnessing a Knoxville man getting attacked, one woman stepped in to help with a beer bottle.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was helped by a woman after being attacked Saturday, according to a report from the Knoxville Police Department. The incident happened at 7700 Pinner Drive near Rocky Hill Elementary, the report said.

Mark Toney, 52, told officers that Bradley Arnwine was driving up and down the street in front of his home. Toney went outside to ask Arnwine to leave when Arnwine shouted “get him.” Arnwine and two other people then got out of the car and began attacking Toney, putting him in a choke hold, the report said.

A witness told officers that she saw the attack and tried to break it up by hitting Arnwine with a beer bottle, according to the report.

Arnwine was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment, the report said.

