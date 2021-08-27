Donation set to help out Morristown mission and family

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, two checks were presented that totaled $15,000 to an organization and a family in Morristown.

The first check was for $5,000 and it was presented to an engaged couple with a daughter, and one on the way.

”It’s gonna help better our schooling, and mostly our lives,” said Khadijah Dixon.

Dixon and her fiancé Charles have had very little come easy.

They lost their first child in a miscarriage and have had their second child in and out of doctors’ appointments with a chromosome disorder, and she was born with only one kidney.

”We’re trying to get a foot in the door anyway, and every time we try to put our foot out there the door closes,” said Charles Ridenour.

The two wrote an essay to get the money, highlighting their struggles, and their hope to get back in school and work to make life a little more enjoyable and not struggling to make ends meet.

“If you have faith, use that as much as possible, because, without faith, it’s not going to happen,” said Dixon.

A second check for $10,000 was presented to Tennessee Food on Foot.

The organization, based in Morristown, helps benefit families and school children across East Tennessee.

”We don’t have a fancy building or anything, all we’re doing is feeding people and helping them,” said Tennessee Food on Foot President Jerry Sexton.

Sexton was animated, knowing this money would help out countless kids in the region.

”If you’ve got more money, more time, more talent than what you can spend in a week, isn’t it a blessing to be able to give that to someone. Would you rather need something or have something to give,” said Sexton.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.