23-year-old Knoxville man killed in Kabul airport attack

A Gibbs High School graduate was killed in the Kabul airport attack that killed 13 Americans.
Ryan Knauss
Ryan Knauss(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 23-year-old Knoxville man was killed in the Kabul airport attack, his family told WVLT News Friday evening. Ryan Knauss, a United States Marine, was one of the 13 United States troops killed in the attack.

Knauss attended Gibbs High School before joining the Marines, his grandmother said.

The attack was carried out by two suicide bombers and gunmen, and also ended in the deaths of 60 afghans. President Joe Biden promised to strike back at the extremists who killed the 13 Americans.

Congressman Tim Burchett released a statement mourning the death of Knauss, saying he was a hero.

“Ryan gave his life outside that airport helping people he didn’t know get to safety. This is what true heroism looks like and Ryan’s sacrifice will never be forgotten. The Knauss family is my prayers,” Rep. Burchett said in the statement.

