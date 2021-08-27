Advertisement

Four Knoxville Bojangles locations giving employees extra days off

Four Knoxville Bojangles will be closing for two days to give employees a break.
(Source: Bojangles)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four Knoxville Bojangles locations will be closing their doors for two upcoming Mondays to give their employees some extra time off. Spokespersons with the company said the time off is being offered because of the challenges offered by the last year.

Bojangles CEO, Jose Armario, spoke on the closures, saying that Bojangles employees made many compromises over the past year.

“We appreciate everything our dedicated team has done for Bojangles this past year,” said Armario. “From navigating a global pandemic to adjusting to new safety measures to picking up shifts for those unable to come in for work, we’ve asked, and they’ve delivered. But this hasn’t been easy, and we know many people are physically and emotionally drained, so we hope these extra two days off will provide rest and refreshment.”

The Bojangles locations in Knoxville that will be affected are the restaurants located on 5916 Middlebrook Pike, 9101 Kingston Pike, 3801 Western Avenue and 2714 Chapman Highway.

The stores will be closed on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13.

