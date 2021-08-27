GermanFest returns for its seventh year in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The First Lutheran Church and School hosts its 7th annual GermanFest Saturday, Aug. 28.

The community event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Jessie Irwin is the Principal of the First Lutheran School. She said after a tough year, they’re ready to celebrate with the community once again.

“It’s become something even bigger than we ever expected to be at the beginning because you’ll go around town and you’ll still hear people, ‘oh you’re doing GermanFest? I’m so excited,’” said Irwin. “I’ll be sure to be there and so it’s that sense of hey this is a highlight of people’s years so that’s exciting to hear always very great.”

At GermanFest you can immerse yourself in German culture, drink craft beer, eat authentic German food, listen to live polka music and play games. Festivities begin at 11 a.m. and go until 8 p.m.

Irwin said it’s fun for the whole family.

“We have games for the kids, we have lots of music,” said Irwin. “U.T. Organ Studio will be performing, we’ll have polka bands and accordions and our children’s choirs will be singing so it’ll be like a little mini vacation to Germany.”

General admission is $2 at the door, children under 12 get in for free.

Funds raised at the event benefit the students at First Lutheran School.

