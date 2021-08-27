Advertisement

GermanFest returns for its seventh year in Knoxville

The First Lutheran Church and School hosts its 7th annual GermanFest Saturday, Aug. 28.
The First Lutheran Church and School hosts its 7th annual GermanFest Saturday, Aug. 28.
The First Lutheran Church and School hosts its 7th annual GermanFest Saturday, Aug. 28.(WVLT)
By Whitney Turner
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The First Lutheran Church and School hosts its 7th annual GermanFest Saturday, Aug. 28.

The community event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Jessie Irwin is the Principal of the First Lutheran School. She said after a tough year, they’re ready to celebrate with the community once again.

“It’s become something even bigger than we ever expected to be at the beginning because you’ll go around town and you’ll still hear people, ‘oh you’re doing GermanFest? I’m so excited,’” said Irwin. “I’ll be sure to be there and so it’s that sense of hey this is a highlight of people’s years so that’s exciting to hear always very great.”

At GermanFest you can immerse yourself in German culture, drink craft beer, eat authentic German food, listen to live polka music and play games. Festivities begin at 11 a.m. and go until 8 p.m.

Irwin said it’s fun for the whole family.

“We have games for the kids, we have lots of music,” said Irwin. “U.T. Organ Studio will be performing, we’ll have polka bands and accordions and our children’s choirs will be singing so it’ll be like a little mini vacation to Germany.”

General admission is $2 at the door, children under 12 get in for free.

Funds raised at the event benefit the students at First Lutheran School.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bailey Baker works inside the COVID ICU Unit at UT Medical Center, she shares her view from...
University of Tennessee Medical Center calls in help from National Guard
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Dr. Erica Kaye from St. Jude in Memphis writes an open letter to the governor of Tennessee...
“The situation in Tennessee right now is critical!”
Image courtesy of: US DOJ Western District of Louisiana
Alcoa woman arrested, charged in California
Hobart Reagan
Knoxville man sentenced to 13 years in prison for 16 DUI’s

Latest News

COVID testing is limited due to allocation, local organization says.
Knoxville Pediatric Associates “pushed to the limit” with COVID tests
Steamy Friday with spotty storms.
Tropical feel for the weekend ahead of tropical rain next week
A Knoxville group is planning to host a rally in Market Square to demand that KPD officers be...
Knoxville Police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian on I-40
Tennessee reaches a million COVID cases
Tennova’s Chief Medical Officer says more staffing is still needed