Grainger Co. moms share concerns over classes cancelled

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few weeks into the school year and Grainger County School System doesn’t have enough bus drivers to operate.

With a shortage for drivers and substitute drivers, school got cancelled on Friday.

No explanation why there’s a shortage but a couple parents think it’s related to COVID-19.

“If my kids get it, I mean it’s going to worry me to death,” said Jessica Daniel, a Grainger County Schools mom of 5.

Grainger County Schools off today, using one of its inclement weather days. That’s because Dr. James Atkins, the director of schools, says there’s a bus driver and substitute bus driver shortage. “Doubling up on routes is not even an option.” @wvlt pic.twitter.com/nWsc1Lw8Zj — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyWVLT) August 27, 2021

Daniel and her husband work, so she took off Friday to be with her kids.

“Me having to miss work to be home with my kids that cuts us short on being able to pay all of our bills. If this doesn’t get resolved one of us is going to have to quit working,” said Daniel.

Stay at home mom, Shanna Neeley has fifth and sixth graders who have both been asked to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure.

Neeley said, “Kinda scary because some of the kids have already been quarantined and stuff over COVID and we was told COVID was almost done and over with out of schools.”

Event though her kids don’t have symptoms, Neeley got them tested and is awaiting their results. The three aren’t vaccinated, but exposure is changing Neeley’s mind.

I called, emailed and stopped by the Grainger County Department of Education to talk to Dr. James Atkins to learn more about the bus driver shortage, but he has not responded to our inquiries, and the Department of Education’s doors were locked.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.