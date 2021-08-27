Hurricane Ida soon to impact our Smokies weather - but first, heat!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Last year, five tropical systems moved their rain through East Tennessee. The 2021 season is only a few months old, and we’re very likely to have our third rainy tropical system – already – this year.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are very toasty, very hot, for the high school football games. Early temps should be in the upper 80s before falling only to the upper 70s by the end of the game. There are only a few showers and storms surviving the ‘cap’ or the lid over storms.

There are a few showers in Kentucky, however, and lots of lightning just to our north. We only have a bit of fog Saturday morning.

We have plentiful sunshine and it’s a cut-and-paste deal Saturday, compared with what we had Friday. We’re in the lower 90s for high temps but it will feel like the high 90s, with high humidity. Yet again, showers and storms are few and far between. Still, there are some high terrain pop-up storms. We have a 20 percent coverage.

That rain chance drops even more on Sunday, with very little rain… at least for now.

LOOKIING AHEAD

We have another calm 36 hours Monday and most of Tuesday. We’re still scorching, in the low 90s. By this point in 2021, we have easily surpassed our ‘average’ number of 90 degree days in Knoxville.

Tuesday night brings us the first waves of Ida’s rain shield. Many will not see rain – at least at this current pace – until after dusk Tuesday.

Wednesday is all about Ida – but Ida is not even close to a hurricane strength by the time she reaches us. No matter the winds, the big story again for us is the potential for heavy rain and even isolated flash flooding and/or river flooding.

One to two inches of rain are quite likely, and the weather team at WVLT will fine tune the amounts in the coming days.

Rain is out of here except the mountains by dawn Thursday. Friday and Saturday are pick days: they’re cooler, dry, and sun-filled.

