Knox County Board of Education calls special meeting following COVID-19 spike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County School Board called for a special meeting Friday to address the rising COVID-19 cases the school system is seeing.

The Board is expected to discuss mandatory isolation for those who test positive for COVID-19, changes to the school system’s COVID-19 tracker and the number of absences allowed during the school year.

The number of active COVID-19 cases among students more than tripled over the last week, going from, 178 to 648, according to the dashboard.

The discussion meeting will be Wednesday, Sept. 1, but voting will take place at the next meeting, scheduled for Sept. 8.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.