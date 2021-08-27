Advertisement

Knoxville Pediatric Associates “pushed to the limit” with COVID tests

By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Pediatric Associates told WVLT on Thursday that they had an abundance of patients wanting COVID-19 tests, according to Rebecca Santos, media relations officer.

Many local offices and hospitals are “pushed to the limit” with COVID-19 tests, and Santos said their offices would also fall into that category.

Santos also said that testing had been limited due to allocation from companies.

Knoxville Pediatric Associates has 31 pediatricians that work alongside patients over across five offices in Knoxville and Alcoa.

This comes as Knox County Schools COVID dashboard stated there were 648 active student cases and 64 active staff cases. This totaled 712 active cases between students and staff. The case numbers over doubled from Tuesday to Wednesday, according to the dashboard.

Knox County Schools teachers also said they were having trouble getting appointments for COVID-19 tests, according to board member Jennifer Owen.

Just last week the state of Tennessee saw the largest spike of new COVID-19 cases among children since the pandemic began, according to data from the state health department.

