Knoxville Police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian on I-40

Knoxville Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on I-40 Friday morning.
By David Sikes
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department were called to I-40 West near the Cedar Bluff Road exit ramp just before 2:00 A.M. Friday morning to a crash involving a pedestrian.

Officers say when they arrived they found a 21-year-old male pedestrian had been killed.

The preliminary investigation shows that the victim was walking across the westbound lanes of I-40 when he was hit by a black SUV, which remained on scene following the collision.

KPD Crash Reconstruction investigators responded to the scene to investigate the crash, and the investigation remains ongoing at this time.

