Knoxville Police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department were called to I-40 West near the Cedar Bluff Road exit ramp just before 2:00 A.M. Friday morning to a crash involving a pedestrian.

Officers say when they arrived they found a 21-year-old male pedestrian had been killed.

The preliminary investigation shows that the victim was walking across the westbound lanes of I-40 when he was hit by a black SUV, which remained on scene following the collision.

KPD Crash Reconstruction investigators responded to the scene to investigate the crash, and the investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.