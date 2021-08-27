Advertisement

Peloton acknowledges subpoenas, SEC investigation

Peloton is under scrutiny because of injuries associated with its products.
Peloton is under scrutiny because of injuries associated with its products.(Source: Peloton/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Peloton says it’s been subpoenaed by the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security for documents and other information related to its reporting of injuries and one death associated with its products.

The exercise equipment company also said in a regulatory filing on Friday that the Securities and Exchange Commission is “investigating our public disclosures concerning these matters.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bailey Baker works inside the COVID ICU Unit at UT Medical Center, she shares her view from...
University of Tennessee Medical Center calls in help from National Guard
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Dr. Erica Kaye from St. Jude in Memphis writes an open letter to the governor of Tennessee...
“The situation in Tennessee right now is critical!”
Loudon Co. manhunt
Suspect in custody following Loudon County manhunt
Hobart Reagan
Knoxville man sentenced to 13 years in prison for 16 DUI’s

Latest News

Steamy Friday with spotty storms.
Tropical feel for the weekend ahead of tropical rain next week
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Tropical Storm Ida a hurricane menace to New Orleans
President Joe Biden reacts to the terror attack in Afghanistan on Thursday.
Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, hunt down terror attack perpetrators
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
New urgency to airlift after Kabul blasts kill more than 100